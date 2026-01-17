WWE's Chelsea Green Identifies The Moment When 'Everything Changed' In Her Career

Chelsea Green is now an accomplished WWE star, with multiple title reigns to her name, but like everyone, she had to start somewhere. Green toiled in relative obscurity for years until an opportunity in TNA led to a boost in her career. Appearing on "Notsam Wrestling," Green looked back on the moment.

"I think that's when everything changed, is when I became the 'Hot Mess,'" Green said.

This version of Green's TNA character was the opposite of glamorous, and it all began with a clip of her singing very poorly. The wrestler credits former TNA backstage figure Dutch Mantell for helping put the presentation together.

"Dutch ... sat me down after my ... wedding at TNA," Green stated. "Everyone had gone home and he sat me down to do a pre-tape, and I was like, 'Ugh, I just want to go home. This sucks.' And I had just started dating Matt [Cardona] – I wanted to see Matt. And I sat down and he was like, 'Sing.' And I'm like, 'What?' I can't sing. I'm the worst singer."

Although she was initially mortified, that fact ended up working in Green's favor. The clip garnered attention across the wrestling world, including by some in WWE, giving Green more exposure than she'd previously had. As a result, it completely changed the way she thought about wrestling and her own character.

"I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. Hold on. Why am I trying to wrestle? Why am I doing this silly wrestling thing when I can do this theatrical nonsense and people like it more?"

That mentality eventually ensured Green would find success in WWE, where she currently holds the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship and is a former two-time Women's United States Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.