The Undertaker Once Staged Fake Argument With WWE Boss Vince McMahon As A Joke

Despite playing a no-nonsense 'undead' character for decades on screen, it's largely been revealed that Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway was often in on locker room jokes and usually had fun with his friends, often in public spaces, like his friend Charles "The Godfather" Wight has often recalled. During an episode of his "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker" podcast, Calaway recalled how he and Vince McMahon once teamed up to 'rib' the entire locker room together.

Planning a potential love angle for Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool and Layla, Calaway noted that McMahon wanted to play a prank on the Nexus callups, before he tweaked the angle.

"When these guys figure out they're gonna have to kiss Michelle, they're going to be sick to their stomachs," he claimed. "And he was like: 'You're right.' He's like: 'Goddamn, that's good. What do you wanna do?' I was like: 'All right,' I said: 'This is what we're gonna do:' because they're in the ring, rehearsing, right? I was like: 'Me and you are about to get into an argument."

And that's exactly what they did.

"I mean, and we're going at it, right? And we're only saying it loud enough that every third or fourth word you can actually hear," Calaway continued.

"He'd be like: 'Goddamn, you need to be more professional!' I'm like: 'No, you be!' you know? We're just going at it, right?" he expressed, before recalling that he eventually burst out and told McMahon to do whatever he wants to do. "And then I leave, I storm out – throwing chairs, kicking s**t over, slamming the crates shut," he added. "And by this time, I'd had my bus so I go all the way out onto the bus."

Undertaker admits to breaking down in laughter as soon as he got to his bus.