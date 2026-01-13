Brody King Reveals Fellow AEW Star Served As A Mentor Early In His Career

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Brody King has a number of different influences and inspirations that go in to his character. After all, his name is a tribute to two men he looks up to as a big man in wrestling, Bruiser Brody and Brodie Lee. However, one of his earliest mentors in wrestling is someone who is not only currently on the AEW roster, but is someone who many fans wouldn't immediately expect, and during a recent interview with the Orlando Sentinel, King revealed who that person was.

"MLW is where I got to meet a lot of my peers on the way up. I wrestled MVP on my first show, and he became kind of a mentor for me after I found out we both went to punk and hardcore shows," King said. "He guided a young Brody King who wanted to do all kinds of crazy stuff in the ring that may not have been great for my body's longevity. He helped guide my way, learn how to protect myself and protect my size." King would lose the match to MVP in his MLW debut, but the company clearly saw something in the big man that they liked as he made a number of appearances for MLW throughout 2018, wrestling the likes of MJF, Swerve Strickland, and Sami Callihan.

King is now entering his fourth year as a member of the AEW roster, but someone else he met in MLW who he has since grown very close to outside of the ring, Darby Allin, believes that King should have been in AEW at the very start. "He's a guy who I thought should have been in AEW from year one. He understands that there's no phoning it in, no taking it easy. Every night he goes out there, he performs literally to his limit, and it's cool to see that he's finally taking off."

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to the Orlando Sentinel for the transcription.