Eric Bischoff Assesses Chris Jericho's Future, TNA Possibilities

WWE Hall of Famer is intrigued by the Chris Jericho contract situation, and is eager to see where the former AEW World Champion eventually lands.

Jericho's name is still on the AEW roster page, despite earlier reports stating that his contract with the promotion was to expire on December 31, 2025. This has led to discussions of him potentially continuing his time in AEW and not joining WWE or TNA, a situation which Eric Bischoff described on his "83 Weeks" podcast as entertaining.

"It's entertaining to see Chris's moves behind the scenes and his teases because they're so subtle and they're so timely. He knows what he's doing and whether he's building up his character to stay in AEW or whether he's indeed going to make a move. Actually, I see value in both for Chris," said Bischoff. "Either way, I'm entertained by it because that's what people are. It's some of the most interesting story that people are talking about, even though it's behind the scenes and there isn't any real story other than Chris's contract expired, the rest of it's all our imaginations. But it's fun to watch and participate in, frankly."

When he was informed by host Conrad Thompson that WWE has the first right of refusal for the purchase of TNA, Bischoff said that the TKO-owned promotion will likely do everything in its power to help TNA. He then said outlined how Jericho's return should be booked.

"I absolutely believe that WWE is going to try to strategically help TNA in any way possible because it's in WWE's best interest if TNA is successful. For a lot of reasons," he added. "I absolutely am convinced that this is a great opportunity for Chris to reintroduce himself to the WWE universe in a storyline-driven way that makes him the ultimate babyface."

Jericho has been absent from the pro wrestling world since April, and is set to begin a tour with his band Fozzy in February.