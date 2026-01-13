The Undertaker Was Initially Hesitant To Wrestle Final WWE Match Against AJ Styles

WWE legend The Undertaker has discussed why he was skeptical about facing AJ Styles in his final match.

The Undertaker, in his conversation with Styles on "Six Feet Under," salivated at the thought of Styles going up against Shawn Michaels and called it a dream match, which led to Styles revealing that he tried to make that match become a reality. When he realized that "The Heartbreak Kid" wasn't keen on getting back in the ring, he then tried to convince 'Taker to face him, who initially wasn't interested in facing Styles. The Undertaker explained that the apprehension came from him not wanting to disappoint Styles or WWE with his performance in the ring.

"You [Styles] called me, and it's like, 'Hey, I was watching that. It sounded like maybe you're not done yet.' And that kind of led into a phone call from Vince. And it's just like, now it's starting to snowball. And I had to really think about it from where I was in my career. I really had to, because I didn't want be a disservice to you either, because you're in your prime. And I am at that point, I'm struggling from a match-to-match basis to be on and to be healthy. So that was the biggest thing that I — because I didn't wanna let you down. I didn't wanna let them down in a sense of, man, I don't wanna do this. And then, you know, I don't wanna sh*t the bed here and it'd be bad," said The Undertaker.

He took a few weeks to figure out whether he could get back in the ring and if he was physically capable of it.