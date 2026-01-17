Ex-AEW Star Marko Stunt Bounced Back With New Career After Hanging Up Boots

Former pro wrestler Marko Stunt was once a staple on AEW television and, alongside Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, formed the original three-man lineup of the Jurassic Express. At 5-feet-2-inches tall, Stunt was never used beyond enhancement talent or to play to the emotions of both Perry and Luchasaurus, but he's since found a new – and arguably more successful – career outside pro wrestling.

During an interview appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Stunt commented on his newfound career as a car salesman, but revealed this wasn't the first thing he did following his exit from pro wrestling. "I was actually waiting tables before I was doing this, just to get by and everything, but I decided ... that's not gonna cut it out; that's not gonna cut it for me," he explained. "So I ended up just riding down the road, and I didn't actually know if they were hiring, but I went into Homer Skelton Ford, where I work now."

Stunt recalled that his manager was aware of his background and saw him competing in AEW. At the time of the interview, he noted that he was already the third best in the showroom during his first month working for Homer Skelton.