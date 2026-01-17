Matt Hardy Thinks Fans Connection To Jeff 'Transcends Wrestling'

While both Matt and Jeff Hardy have had success as singles wrestlers over their career, most would make the argument that Jeff went a little bit further than Matt. Not only did Jeff win multiple World Championships across WWE and TNA during his career, but there was a time one could argue Jeff was among the most popular wrestlers in the world, as beloved as contemporaries such as John Cena and CM Punk.

It's something Matt Hardy himself believes to be the case. And while discussing his brother during "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt gave his opinion on why fans have always gravitated to his brother over the years.

"I think Jeff has an unparalleled charisma," Hardy said. "He has an unparalleled connection with people, a very great gift. He's a very unique spirit and soul, as we know. I think one of the biggest things that connected him, especially once he finally became the champion, is people had seen the story of a guy who f****d up a few times. He got released in the beginning, he got better, he came back, he f****d up again...But it was a guy that would never quit, he would never stop...And then eventually, he goes on to win the title.

"And I think that a lot of people go 'You know, I have f****d up a lot in my life, over and over. I've made mistakes multiple times. And f**k it, if this guy can do it then f**k, maybe I can too.' I think that is the most compelling point of what made Jeff more popular than anything else in his entire career...I think the whole Jeff Hardy thing almost transcends pro wrestling, especially his connection with audiences."

If you quote this article, please credit "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription