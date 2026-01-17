Kelani Jordan On One Of Her Favorite WWE Wrestlers: He Was 'Unapologetically Himself'

Kelani Jordan has been a standout on "WWE NXT" over the last several years, along with making her way over to TNA Wrestling in 2025, where she won the company's Knockouts World Championship. As she continues to immerse herself in the world of pro wrestling, Jordan has been looking to the past for inspiration, as revealed in an interview with "No-Contest Wrestling." Jordan listed a few of her favorite wrestlers from the past to study, including Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, and Rob Van Dam.

"I just love that he's unapologetically himself," Jordan said of RVD. "He literally does not care what anyone thinks about him. He just goes out there, puts on a banger match, does him. His style is unique; no one does his moveset. He's original. And I think the biggest thing was honestly just him being him, and authentic, and you can relate to him."

The WWE star also shared her excitement over being able to learn from Michaels, who is currently the point man for the NXT brand. Another Performance Center coach who Jordan credited was Normal Smiley, who is perhaps best known for his time in WCW. These training sessions, as well as study sessions, are important to Jordan, who believes she has a lot of catching up to do after not growing up as a fan.

"[I'm] watching film, learning, making up for the lost time that I ... didn't watch," Jordan stated. "I definitely would like to call myself a student of the game ... because I love studying. Wrestling, there's just so much to learn."

Following her loss of the Knockouts championship back in November, Jordan is looking to firmly re-establish herself on "NXT." She took part in the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline 2025 but fell short. However, Jordan followed that up with a singles victory over Jordynne Grace before the latter wrestler was called up to the WWE main roster.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.