WWE Partner Fanatics Launches Studio, Usos To Star In 'Unscripted Culinary Series'

It was revealed on Tuesday that one of WWE's partners, Fanatics, is launching its own studio, and one of its planned original programs will feature the WWE World Tag Team Champions, The Usos. Sports Business Journal reported that Fanatics Studio will look to create feature films, live event specials, digital series, originals, documentaries and more after launch, of which an exact date was not given.

Fanatics Studios, with CEO Michael Ratner at the helm, will partner with WWE, ESPN, Tom Brady, MLB, LA28, and Fox Sports. According to SBJ, the studio will create a number of projects in partnership with WWE, including an unscripted culinary series with Jimmy and Jey Uso. The show will be featured on WWE's YouTube channels and social media.

In addition to WWE content, the studio will also produce a TV special called "Fanatics Fest: All Access," from the event last summer, alongside ESPN. The studio will also assist ESPN with producing the ESPYs, and Fanatics and OBB recently signed a deal to co-produce Fanatics Fest, a convention where many WWE stars are often in attendance for signings, for another 10 years. The MLB partnership will see a docuseries for the World Baseball Classic, and the partnership with Brady will feature a docuseries following Brady's preparation for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE and Fanatics announced their long term partnership in March 2022. In April 2023, WWE announced it had expanded the existing partnership, and revealed in the announcement Fanatics would take over retail experiences at WWE's events across the globe.