Sammy Guevara Reveals Injury Suffered During AEW Dynamite Return Match

Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara made his return to "AEW Dynamite" last week in a match against ROH Champion Bandido, after wrestling most of his matches on either Ring of Honor or "AEW Collision" in recent months. It wasn't a happy homecoming for the young star, however, as Guevara, who holds one half of the ROH World Tag Team Championships alongside LFI stablemate Beast Mortos, revealed in his latest YouTube vlog, titled, "A Rough Way to Start the Year (Didn't Expect This,)" that he suffered an injury during the match.

Guevara was noticeably busted open during the match and was bleeding from his nose. In the vlog, he showed highlights from the match with Bandido, and then the video cut to him checking his nose in a mirror backstage, blood still on his face. He told the camera, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who was backstage with him, the injury wasn't in his plans for the day. Back in his hotel room, Guevara checked the injury once again while speaking to his viewers.

"I don't think it broke, though. Does it look crooked?" he asked the fans, while checking his appearance in the lens. "I think I bashed my nose in a match years ago and it's been crooked ever since then."

The ROH Tag Team Champion didn't confirm in the video if his nose was actually broken, but in the comments of the vlog, he liked a response from a fan who said they were sorry he had his nose broken. Guevara and Beast Mortos captured their titles, which were vacant at the time, at ROH Final Battle, but their next defense has yet to be announced.