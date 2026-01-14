AEW Signed Former WOW: Women Of Wrestling Talent Months Ago

In recent weeks, All Elite Wrestling has welcomed aboard the likes of Jake Doyle (formerly known as Jake Something), Maya World, and Hyan to its growing roster. Per a new report, another name has been as well.

According to Fightful Select, independent wrestling veteran Tatevik inked a contract with AEW back in the fall of 2025. AEW fans have yet to see Tatevik since then, though she did wrestle current AEW Women's Tag Team Champion Harley Cameron on "AEW Collision" in March 2025.

Outside of her lone AEW appearance, Tatevik has made moves in Ohio Valley Wrestling by taking on a number of former OVW Women's Champions, including Haley J, J-Rod, and Freya The Slaya. Her most recent OVW appearance came on December 21, when she and J-Rod wrestled at the promotion's 2025 Christmas Chaos event.

Under the banner of WOW: Women Of Wrestling, Tatevik performed as Tatevik The Gamer, with a notable bout against former "WWE NXT" and TNA star Santana Garrett. More recently, she competed at Metroplex Wrestling's Who Runs The World 2 event organized by the reigning ROH Women's World Champion Athena. For this occasion, Tatevik faced Reiza Clarke as well as AEW's Deonna Purrazzo and Hyan in a four-way elimination match to determine the number contender for the MPX Women's Championship, which is currently held by former AEW star Abadon.

As of this writing, the time and date of Tatevik's return to AEW television is unknown. This week, the company will return to Phoenix, Arizona for "AEW Dynamite" and "Collision."