Tony Khan Announces New Tag Team Signed To AEW Roster

AEW President Tony Khan announced the signing of a new women's tag team to the company's roster following their match on Zero Hour ahead of Worlds End. Khan announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter), alongside the coveted graphic, that Hyan and Maya World are "All Elite" following their loss to the Sisters of Sin on the pay-per-view's pre-show.

"They wrestled another fantastic match at the #AEWWorldsEnd Zero Hour tonight, and now it's official: @_thehyan + @MayaWorldd are All Elite!" Khan posted, thanking fans for watching Worlds End.

Fightful Select reported on Saturday in their scoops thread for the show that Hyan and World are "highly regarded" in AEW. Sources indicated to the outlet that the team making it on to the pre-show was an example of how working squash matches can be beneficial to talent. Hyan and World notably stepped in last minute after Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize walked out of an "AEW Collision" taping back in November. Alize and Newell were set to face Anna Jay and Tay Melo.

Hyan and World wrestled the less than two-minute match, and have been getting more reps in the ring in AEW. The pair most recently faced off against AEW Women's Tag Team Champions Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale at "AEW Christmas Collision" at the Hammerstein Ballroom. They also had a competitive "Collision" match against Riho and Alex Windsor following the initial squash match loss. Fightful reported at the time AEW had "heavy interest" in using the team and it was likely they would be signed.