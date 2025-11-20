Backstage News On AEW Status Of Maya World & Hyan Following Recent Collision Matches

For a brief moment, the biggest story in wrestling was Miranda Alize and Nixon Newell, after the couple decided to walk out of "AEW Collision" two weeks ago over disagreements with their booking ideas. As such, less spotlight was given to the women that replaced them, Maya World and Hyan. Already booked for the Ring of Honor portion of the "Collision" tapings, World and Hyan wound up stepping in as opponents for TayJay, losing in quick fashion. They were subsequently brought back a week later, this time having a competitive match against Alex Windsor and Riho, a sign to some that AEW had been impressed by the duo stepping up.

That appears to be the case. Fightful Select reports that Hyan and World are well regarded within AEW at the moment, and that the longer match with Windsor and Riho was a direct result of how the two handled stepping in on short notice one week earlier. Though it was said that AEW had yet to sign Hyan or World to contracts, the promotion is said to have "heavy interest" in using them again, and several within AEW believe it's likely that the duo will eventually be signed.

Both Hyan and World had seemingly been on AEW's radar even prior to the situation involving Newell and Alize. A long-time veteran of the Texas independent scene, Hyan has wrestled at least one match for AEW or Ring of Honor since 2021, though her previous matches for AEW had been on shoulder content such as "Dark" or "Dark: Elevation."

Meanwhile, the 23 year old World first debuted in ROH back in December 2023, wrestling mentor Athena in a Proving Ground match. She has since made several more appearances for ROH and AEW, including wrestling Thunder Rosa and Megan Bayne on "Collision" and "Dynamite' over the last year.