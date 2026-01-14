Mustafa Ali Talks Future Of TNA Wrestling Ahead Of AMC Broadcast Debut

Mustafa Ali had an excellent year in TNA Wrestling in 2025, and now, he's looking forward to the new year and what he can accomplish in the company in 2026, after he recently revealed he happily inked a new deal. With TNA's "iMPACT" set to debut on AMC on Thursday, there look to be plenty of new opportunities for the former X-Division Champion, and he spoke with Denise Salcedo about how excited he is for the new deal and what it means for him, and TNA as a whole.

"I think my biggest concern all the time with TNA was like, 'How do we get more eyes here?'" Ali said. "I understand we have the app. I understand we're on Axs TV sometimes. You would tell people about TNA and the first question's like, 'Well where can we watch it?' That's the number one question. That was, I would say the biggest hurdle, the biggest challenge the company faced. I've always believed in the locker room and in the talent and the production and whatnot, we just needed to get the right eyes on it."

In addition to getting more eyes on the product, Ali said with the AMC deal, he's excited about the possibilities for potential crossovers. He said that AMC is a huge network with big shows, and that you never know if there may be some cool actors who show up on TNA ahead of a big premiere, or even a TNA star who may show up on a big AMC show.

"iMPACT" will air on AMC in the 9pm to 11pm timeslot on Thursdays in the United States. The show will also be streamed on AMC+.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.