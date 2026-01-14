Stacks Narrowly Escapes WWE NXT With TNA International Title

Shiloh Hill might be on fire since his "WWE NXT" debut five weeks ago, but there is no flame that burns brighter than Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Arianna Grace's love affair. On Tuesday's episode of "NXT," Grace played a pivotal part in Lorenzo's TNA International Championship defense against the "WWE: LFG" Season 2 winner, where her interference allowed Lorenzo to retain his championship gold.

Stacks and Grace put the pressure on Hill before the bell even rang. Grace slapped Hill before the TNA International Title was even taken out of the ring, and after a bit of offense from the raging Hill, Lorenzo rebounded with some blows of his own. Grace interfered once more as the two men spilled to the outside halfway through the match, where she saved Lorenzo from being caught in between a charging Hill and the steel steps.

Hill eventually cornered Lorenzo, with his momentum building with every Cannonball, backflip, and powerlifting move. Hill's tooth came out and his Standing Backflip on the champion shook the ring, but Lorenzo managed to kick out. Hill nearly had the champion beat after escaping to the ring to mingle with Grace, but Grace, ever the faithful partner, turned Hill and Lorenzo's subsequent roll-up pin exchange in the champion's favor as she placed her foot on Lorenzo to help him keep the pin intact.

With this title defense, Lorenzo is set to continue his TNA International title reign, which currently logs in at 40 days and counting. Lorenzo shocked the wrestling world when he dethroned former titleholder Steve Maclin for the title at "TNA: Final Resolution" on December 5, 2025. Lorenzo also holds the "NXT" Heritage Cup, though it is unclear when he will next defend that honor — if he ever does.

Following the segment, Lorenzo was seen in a segment with both Ricky Saints and Lexis King.