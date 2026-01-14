AEW's Jim Ross Comments On Matt Cardona's WWE Return

Jim Ross has spoken highly of the recently returned Matt Cardona and explained what he brings to the table.

Following Cardona's permanent return to WWE on SmackDown, Ross discussed on "Grilling JR" the qualities that Cardona has that have always impressed him.

"He's got a great attitude. He's molded himself into a player, good worker, a real good worker. So, I'm happy for him. Anytime somebody can live out their dreams, as I have done the past 50 years, it's a good thing. So, let's hope he stays healthy and he has fun. He has a good time," he said. "I don't know who he got on the wrong side of somebody for whatever reason and I don't know it. Maybe they thought he was a little nerdy. I don't know. Maybe they thought he was a little too pushy. I have no idea. But he's a good worker. It wasn't his work that they were criticizing, at least in my opinion, because he's a good worker. Very good."

Ross predicts that Cardona will be in the mid-card in WWE. While discussing Cardona, he also touched on the importance of keeping partners together. With Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, also on the blue brand, Ross emphasized that it would be in the best interests of everyone involved for partners to be on the same brand, as it would be easier for management to handle them.

"Well, I believe in keeping families together. I didn't always believe that. You want to say, well, what's best for the company, which is a true statement. But I tried to match up the husbands and wives together because I figured if they stayed happy, they'd do better work. They'd be easier to manage, easier to solve their problems if you had a good communication with them," explained Ross.

On his WWE return, Cardona defeated Kit Wilson and will next face Trick Williams in the #1 Contendership match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.