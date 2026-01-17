WWE HOFer Booker T Commends William Regal's Viral Safety Warning

William Regal's recent advice to today's wrestlers about prioritizing their safety in the ring has earned a thumbs-up from WWE legend Booker T.

Regal's advice has resonated with the likes of AEW's Kenny Omega, and Booker T discussed it on his "Hall of Fame" show, applauding the veteran for imparting such important advice.

"I commend William Regal for saying something to these young guys, man, because these days, if you say anything to them, they think you're giving them flak about going out there and doing things the way they're doing them. But I don't think that's it at all, especially coming from someone like William Regal. You're telling these young guys not to jump off something, and it's hard to tell them that, especially me because I did the Harlem Hangover, I did a dropkick off the top, I didn't do dives or anything like that, but I was kind of reckless up to a certain extent. I think I knew what I was doing, though," he said.

Booker T urged wrestlers to think about their future, and the aches, pains, and physical issues they may face later in their lives if they continue to perform high-risk moves. He hopes that they listen to Regal's advice, to ensure that they have a long career — and a healthy life afterwards.

"I just hope the young guys can take heed. The ones who want longevity in their careers, the ones who don't want paralysis and numbness in their hands, the ones who don't want sciatic nerve issues in their back running down to their foot so they can't walk, can't pick up their kid, can't hold a weight in their hand. I know it all looks glamorous right now when you're young and out there doing it, and after a match you're beat up, bruised, battered," he said.

The NXT commentator recalled that he stopped doing high-risk maneuvers by the time he was 35, even though he understands why young stars want to perform such moves.