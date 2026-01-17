Killer Kross Reflects On Kayfabe-Blending End Of WWE Run

This past August, Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were strangely released from WWE, as the duo had finally started to relate to the audience and earn a significant amount of TV time throughout the summer. Ultimately, this led many to think that Kross and Bordeaux were still working with the company despite the announcement of their departure, as the couple's overall popularity made fans believe that the release was part of a storyline. However, it wasn't just fans who questioned the move, as Kross recently told Sean Ross Sapp in an interview with "Fightful" that wrestlers within the industry were asking him about his contract status, and revealed that very few people were aware of the truth.

"Literally everyone. No one knew exactly what was happening," he said. "My hope was that we could just take everything going on and allow it to be canon for the entertainment of the viewers. Nothing is the end of the world in wrestling. That's something I learned very quickly ... no one knew exactly what was going on except for Scarlett and then eventually Hunter."

Kross also commented on the overall fan reaction to parting ways with WWE, stating that the timing of the release is what caused the ongoing speculation of their status with the company.

"I think people were aloof and confused as to whether or not it was a work or it was a shoot because the character was on such a rise in the programming in terms of having a connection with the audience that people just naturally thought, there's no way that the company is going to let him walk."

Kross continued by sharing that several wrestling promotions wanted to book him immediately after his WWE release, but were cautious about conversing with him as they truly didn't know if he was still with the company.

