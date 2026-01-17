FKA Mr. Kennedy Respects WWE HOFer More Than John Cena

It's been many years now since Ken Anderson last graced a WWE ring under the name Mr. Kennedy, though he continued wrestling in TNA as Mr. Anderson, and later began working as a trainer, albeit not without controversy. But even with the passage of time, it's done little to dull some of the bitterness Anderson has towards his WWE tenure, particularly when it comes to his peer, recently retired WWE star John Cena.

During an episode of "Mic Check with Mr. Anderson," Anderson was sent a fan question asking whether Cena or WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels buried more talent. After joking that he thought the message was asking who was more talented, Anderson proceeded to explain why he held Michaels in high regard, while also discussing why he felt Cena's Make-A-Wish contributions led to other wrestlers being overlooked for doing the same thing.

"I think...the thing I respect more about Michaels is that he did it...he just f*****g like 'Hey, I'm going to go bury you to the boss ,'" Anderson said. "He didn't pretend that he wasn't against bullying and a f*****g stand up guy. I thought about this yesterday...John did tons of...he gets a lot of credit for doing...somebody threw out a number of 725 Make-A-Wishes that he did, right?

"That's fantastic, and that's wonderful. There isn't a person in that locker room or who's ever been in that locker room who would have a request for a Make-A-Wish and go 'Eh, can't be f****d [to do it]. Nah, not today.' You know what I mean? Like everybody would've done that. And everybody...a lot of people did. Every time John fills a Make-A-Wish, they also grant 20 other talent to go in that room and meet that kid and sign autographs for him and take pictures and stuff."

