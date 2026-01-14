AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/10/2026

Throughout the last month, "AEW Collision's" viewership had started to steadily decline, with total viewership inching closer to the 200,000 viewer mark while also posting some of its lowest totals in the 18-49 demographic. That said, this past Saturday's episode which featured an AEW TNT Championship match and Mercedes Mone announcing that she'll be going on hiatus drew the best viewership for "Collision" in its usual time slot since early November.

According to Wrestlenomics and SpoilerTV, "Collision" averaged 271,000 viewers, which was up 12% from the week prior, and an 18% increase compared to the previous month. However, the same cannot be said for the key demographic, with the show failing to record a higher number than 0.03 in the category for the second straight week. What's more concerning is "Collision's" figures compared to this time last year, with total viewership being down by 20% and the 18-49 demo dropping by 67% since January 2025.

"Collision" was held from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the second week in a row on Saturday, with both shows averaging 1,300 tickets sold. For regular episodes of "Collision" on Saturdays, ticket sales have rarely eclipsed the 2,000 mark throughout the last quarter of the year. However, with AEW Revolution on the horizon, hopefully both viewership and ticket sales will improve, despite the show facing stiff sports competition from the NBA, NHL and NFL playoff action on Saturday nights throughout the remainder of the month.