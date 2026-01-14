Contract Status Update On Former TNA Knockouts Tag Champ Jody Threat

On December 1, 2025, Canadian wrestling star Jody Threat's TNA contract expired after having worked for the company for the past two years. Despite uncertainty looming over Threat's future with the promotion after she hadn't put pen to paper coming into January, TNA officially re-signed "The Wild Child" on Wednesday morning and will begin a new singles run after recently breaking up with her Spitfire tag team partner Dani Luna.

"BREAKING: As first reported by Mike Johnson of http://PWInsider.com, @JodyThreat has re-signed with TNA!"

During a live interview with Mike Johnson on Wednesday, Threat commented on re-signing with TNA, stating that she is determined to prove herself on a singles level and is appreciative to get her first TV contract, as the promotion is set to air its first episode of "iMPACT" on the AMC network on Thursday.

"This year is really my opportunity to show everyone who Jody Threat is," she expressed. "So, I am excited to let you know that I have resigned with TNA wrestling to give myself the ability to move forward and prove what The Wild Child Jodie Threat can do as a solo competitor ... I am so thankful that this was the place that I signed with, for my first TV contract, a big deal for someone like me as a female Canadian. It's been such a learning opportunity and I just feel so blessed."

Since she joined TNA in 2023, Threat has managed to capture the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles twice alongside Luna, while also being the current WrestleCore Infinity Champion and the Smash Women's Champion. At this time, it has not been revealed if Threat will appear on TNA's first show on AMC tomorrow, but she will undoubtedly be a major star on the program after signing her new deal.