Bruce Prichard On WWE Attitude Era: 'It Does Not Hold Up Today'

Some fans (and performers) view the "Attitude Era" as a golden age in WWE, when many of pro wrestling's biggest stars rose to fame and created moments and rivalries that are still remembered today. However, there's no denying that some elements of the era were questionable for their time, let alone ours. Speaking as someone involved in the Attitude Era firsthand on "Something to Wrestle," Bruce Prichard admitted that there are plenty of faults to be found.

"People look at the Attitude Era with rose-colored glasses," Prichard said. "Go back and watch the Attitude Era today. Does not hold up. Wasn't good s**t. It was great in the moment. It was absolutely awesome, man. Did some great s**t. Doesn't hold up, okay?"

That's not necessarily a bad thing to Prichard, as he believes pro wrestling should be of its own era. He stated that today's WWE output may not hold up in another 30 years, but there's nothing that they can do about it.

According to Prichard, a lot of the negatives from the Attitude Era can be attributed to the controversial writer Vince Russo. Prichard pointed out that Russo bounced from promotion to promotion after his two-year stint with WWE, and the results usually weren't great.

"Attitude Era – I look back on it fondly," the producer stated. "It was fun to do. It was great in the moment. And, in some ways, it exploded the business beyond, and in some ways hurt the business."

Without the boom brought on by this period of WWE's history, Prichard doubts that the company would have gone public, which wound up bringing everyone involved to a new level of success. For those reasons, Prichard still cherishes the Attitude Era, despite its blemishes.

