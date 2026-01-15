AEW Dynamite - Maximum Carnage 1/14/2026: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

Okay, so part of me gets that the whole deal with Darby Allin is he can and will put himself through all manner of abuse, launching off ledges into glass and debris and all sorts of things the average human being would give a wholehearted "Pass" to. Part of me is really entertained when he does so, in a very morbidly curious way. It's intriguing to watch a man ostensibly try to break himself and then keep going after that. But there comes a point where one can be beaten to oblivion and back a few times, and it just doesn't make sense for them to go on and win the match. Because seriously, what are you doing, losing a match to someone you have just nearly hospitalized?

Enter tonight, the clash between Darby Allin and PAC, the grudge match that promised a lot purely based on what had preceded it – PAC throwing Allin through a burning table on the stage during Blood & Guts. It was a singles match and couldn't rely on the weaponized chaos of before, so there had to be some adaptations made to its format. Chiefly, the pair of them got started by fighting around the arena. Annoyingly, Allin hit a Coffin Drop into some vague area, and I am saying vague area because there was absolutely no light in that area; for all I knew in the moment, Allin had whisked his rival off into the Phantom Zone, never to be seen again.

Of course, they were seen – and heard – again, with PAC launching Allin spine-first into the steel steps, a landing that could not be gimmicked as Allin limply bounced off the edge of the middle step. Even still, because buses and Everest had failed to stop him previously, Allin found his way (kind of) to his feet, and the match was officially started. Only then, PAC launched him onto the ramp for another hard, "Seriously do you have no bones?" landing. Allin found a way back into the match, somehow, and tapped PAC out while the referee was incapacitated, which surely meant PAC was going to get his win anyway. Nope.

Wheeler Yuta came out with a steel chair, blundered that run in, and thus allowed Darby to hit a Coffin Drop onto said chair wrapped around PAC's ankle. And then he tapped PAC out again, this time with the referee awake and well to give the decision. So you could look at that as Allin is some machine who just will not be stopped. Or, and this has a little more riding behind it, PAC isn't that goo,d and Yuta is just a little bit of a dumba**. You could have just given PAC the win, avoiding all of that. Because seriously, Allin cannot be that invincible.

Written by Max Everett