WWE NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne Had 'No Room For Error'

When Jacy Jayne first joined "WWE NXT" in 2021, she was quickly paired with Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin to form Toxic Attraction, where she viewed more as a supporting member while "God's Greatest Creation" took over as the leader of the group. However, after Rose was released from WWE in 2022, Jayne was eventually positioned as the leader of Fatal Influence a year later, where she elevated her career as a singles star and eventually captured the NXT Women's Championship.

Despite Jayne transitioning into one of the most successful female wrestlers on the developmental brand throughout 2025, she recently admitted in an interview with "The Takedown on SI" that being champion has made failure unacceptable.

"When I first started, I was obviously with Toxic Attraction, I was only one person in that group. So, if I'm maybe having an off night, your team members can pick up the slack ... being in the role that I am now, I feel like there is no room for error. I have to be on it 24/7," she explained. "I'm representing the entire brand and the brand that's known for having the best women's division in the entire world."

Jayne continued by speaking on how often she wrestles as well as the amount of talent she's had the opportunity to compete against, which she believes has only helped her improve as a WWE star.

"I feel like I've been lucky enough that I've had a lot of experience here. I wrestle almost weekly. So it's more just getting those reps and feeling comfortable in your own skin and knowing what you're good at, knowing the little tricks of the trade ... being able to work everybody, it just helps me be more well-rounded."

