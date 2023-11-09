Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Looks Back One Year After Being Fired

Former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose (now known as Mandy Sacs) was released from WWE last year after it was revealed she was distributing suggestive content on her fan site. On the latest "Busted Open Radio," the former Toxic Attraction leader reflected on how life has been for her over the past year.

"It's been amazing. I can't complain. I've had a lot of ups and downs, just like anything," Sacs explained. "Since I've been away from it, the fear for a lot of us in the wrestling world it's like, 'What am I gonna do after this?'" Sacs says she's been blessed to be able to maintain her financial freedom since being released from WWE last year. "I've had a lot of great opportunities come my way, so I'm grateful."

Her release ended up being something of a financial windfall as she saw a business spike for her fan site in the wake of her release, earning as much $1 million through the site within months of being released. The former champion has not ruled out a return to wrestling, either with AEW or as a free agent. However, her financial freedom now allows her to be selective about the opportunities she pursues.

Rose had initially been a main roster talent in WWE before being sent to "WWE NXT," where she found success as the leader of the Toxic Attraction stable, which also included Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne. She said that while she's grateful for being able to make the most of the situation, the release and her subsequent title loss felt like a gut punch.