Former WWE Star Dolph Ziggler Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling

Ahead of TNA's debut episode of "iMPACT" on the AMC network, Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, has officially re-signed with the Nashville-based promotion.

During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio" on Thursday morning, Nemeth broke the news while sharing the reasonning behind his decision to continue wrestling for TNA.

"I've had a great relationship. I've been handshake deal since I came in the door with TNA and I wouldn't go anywhere else. I love it. The work that everyone's put in. The whole front of the show, I said that the front office, a president leading by example, Tommy and Hunter behind the scenes and I am happy to be with TNA and my contract is signed. Crossed all the T's, dotted all the lowercase J's and everything is official now."

Since becoming a TNA star in 2024, Nemeth has managed to capture both the TNA World Championship and the TNA Tag Team Championships alongside his brother, Ryan Nemeth. Additionally, he's had the opportunity to face some of the best talent that TNA has to offer today, including The Hardys, Leon Slater and Josh Alexander.

As for tonight, Nemeth has yet to be advertised for Thursday's show after agreeing to his new deal, but he is currently in possession of the Call Your Shot trophy, which allows him to challenge for the brand's world title anywhere, anytime. The main event of "iMPACT" is expected to feature Frankie Kazarian defending the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana, a match that Nemeth could ultimately target afterwards in hopes of winning the title.

On Thursday morning, TNA also uploaded the full-length video of Nemeth signing his new contract, where he hinted cashing in his Call Your Shot trophy tonight.

"EXCLUSIVE: Nic Nemeth has signed on the bottom line – as revealed on Busted Open Radio, he's signed a new contract with TNA and has his sights set on tonight's World Title match!"