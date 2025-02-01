Nic Nemeth Reflects On His TNA World Championship Reign

Nic Nemeth headed into 2025 as the TNA World Champion. On January 19, however, that status changed as Joe Hendry defeated him at TNA Genesis, effectively putting his reign to an end at 183 days. On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth reflected on his respective title reign, which began at the 2024 TNA Slammiversary event.

"I was happy and above and above all, I was proud to be the TNA Champion," Nemeth said. "I told TNA this when I first started there, once I got to know everyone, I said no matter champion or not, if I'm not even booked on the show, if I'm just a long time ambassador and the relationship doesn't even work, I would love to be waving that flag for TNA just because I know about the guys and gals and all the hard work they put into it.

"I was very fortunate to be a link in that chain of a huge year for TNA, and we kicked it off at Genesis," Nemeth continued. "It wasn't the best possible outcome for myself, but possibly we'll see where we go here. Joe Hendry is the new TNA World Champion."

Nemeth's TNA journey started in January 2024 when he made a surprise appearance at Hard To Kill, laying out then TNA Champion Moose in the process. Six months later, he bested Moose and four other men in an elimination match to claim TNA's top prize. In his reign, Nemeth (formerly known as WWE's Dolph Ziggler) successfully defended the TNA World Championship against the likes of AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Hendry, and Mustafa Ali, who recently announced his own full-time signing with TNA.

