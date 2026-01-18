WWE Star Jimmy Uso Explains Why His Brother Jey's Success Is 'Bittersweet'

The Usos are holding gold again after defeating AJ Styles and Dragon Lee to win the World Tag Team Championships during an episode of "Raw." However, Jey Uso has had a lot more success as a singles star compared to Jimmy Uso, who admits his brother's newfound fame has had an effect on him.

"There is a certain superstardom that he's reached. I go around the world, and it used to be 'Hey, what's up Uce! Are you the Uce? You the Usos?" Jimmy said during an appearance on the "Cheap Heat" podcast. "I go around the world now, people call me [Jey]! So, yeah, there's a different level...I'm grateful for it, I love it...It's bittersweet too...There's a dog in there that's just still leashed up. I haven't got the chance to get him off the leash yet."

While Jimmy is conflicted about the gap in popularity between the two, he still admits the crowd reactions he and his brother receive are special to him, and have become so regular that a recent singles match caught Jimmy off-guard.

"I came out, my music, you know – it is what it is – I'm not saying I don't' like my [music], I love what I'm doing," Jimmy said. "But you know, every time I see brother come out? There is another level."

Uso finds ways to have fun with the confusion, even taking the time to steal some photo opportunities when fans can't tell the difference. But when the fans figure things out, he doesn't pretend to be his brother and just ends up having a laugh with them. The confusion doesn't stop at the curtain either.

"All my kids, my wife, even the closest homie that been there our whole career," Jimmy chuckled. "'Hey Jey!' And I'll just stop, and they'll go, 'Oh, my God. I'm so sorry, I did not mean to call you that.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Cheap Heat" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.