Bully Ray Says He'll Be On Commentary For Title Match On TNA Wrestling's AMC Debut

On Thursday night, TNA will debut its first episode of "iMPACT" on the AMC network, which will be main evented by Frankie Kazarian defending the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana, and it seems like there will be a special guest to provide commentary for the match.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray revealed that TNA President Carlos Silva personally called him to ask if he'd like to be the color commentator during the main event, an opportunity that the WWE Hall Of Famer is both excited about and intimidated by.

"He's like, you're a two-time champion, this is a championship match, it's a huge night for the company. They obviously know about what I do here on 'Busted Open' and they want me at the announce table and I am very excited about this. I really am," Bully explained. "I've heard Dave [LaGreca] a lot over the years, 'You should be announcing,' and I never really gave it much thought and I always looked at the idea of announcing as is a little bit intimidating because you hear the stories about how difficult the announce table could be ... I'm not doing play-by-play, I'm just being Bully Ray, a former TNA guy, a former world champion, a former Hall of Famer telling you what I think about this match."

Bully continued by sharing that Silva asked him not to go anywhere near the ring and just be focused on being a commentator during the main event, leading the 54-year-old to explain that he's going to try to add as much credibility as possible to both the match and the wrestlers performing in the ring.

