Rikishi '100%' Wants To See Former WWE & AEW Champions Return

The new year has brought the end of several contracts across the professional wrestling world and as the decks get shuffled, many are speculating just who might jump or come back to WWE. It seems as though Powerhouse Hobbs may now be on his way, as his AEW ran its course and all indications show him to be WWE-bound, but the biggest name out there has remained that of Chris Jericho, whose WWE return is rumored to be imminent. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi appeared on his "Off the Top" podcast proclaiming that he'd "100%" love to see Jericho back but didn't stop there in terms of clamoring for the return of former champions.

"[For Jericho], that's coming back home," Rikishi said. "You went out there, you made all that bag, good for him [and] now you come back and you get more bag and you retire where you started from." For a superstar as prominent as Jericho, Rikishi added, there's really only one way to wrap up such a historic career. "You always want to finish up in WWE," he said. "Anything less than that, man, you know, you ain't going out the right way."

Initially speaking about the masked man who attacked Seth Rollins at Survivor Series (though we now know that to be Austion Theory, who has since joined The Vision), Rikishi invoked the name of another former WWE and AEW Champion as someone he'd like to see return to WWE to finish out his career. "For me," he said, "it'd be nice to see [Jon] Moxley." While the former Dean Ambrose still figures to play a prominent role in AEW in the immediate future, we've all learned to never say never, so perhaps it's only a matter of time before "Big Kish" gets wish on both the Jericho and Moxley fronts.

