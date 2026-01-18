WCW Halloween Havoc 1995: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The best way to describe the undercard of this show, post-Johnny vs. DDP, is with a Brian Griffin "Family Guy" quote; "Nothing's happening, nothing's happening...and it's over. A lot of people in the audience look p****d." To call matches 2-4 a complete void would be an insult to voids; these three matches (Randy Savage vs. The Zodiac, Road Warrior Hawk vs. Kurosawa and Sabu vs. Mr. JL) go a combined seven minutes and ten seconds, never allowing them to get into a gear, let alone first gear. They also don't have a lot going on for them. Sure, Kurosawa injured Hawk's arm in the past, and sure, Sabu's uncle The Sheik (a Detroit wrestling legend) is at ringside, but the matches are so short that Kurosawa had no time to work the arm, and Sheik's only contribution is a poorly thrown fireball after the match. It all feels like filler, except if the filler was missing filler!

The only meat, if you can call it that, during this period comes from Savage and Lex Luger; Savage had been distrustful of Luger's intentions going into the show, prompting WCW to book Savage vs. Zodiac and Luger vs. Meng, setting up a Savage vs. Luger match later on the show if both men win. Both men did; whether anyone cared though is a different story, as Savage's match was, as I just pointed out, super quick, while Luger's lengthy match with Meng was uneventful, and ended with Meng having Luger beat before Meng's Dungeon of Doom stablemate Kevin Sullivan booted Luger for a DQ. Perhaps it was that, or perhaps it was because of what it followed, that the Savage vs. Luger match itself felt dead, at least up till Savage beat Luger in a little under five in a half minutes after Luger collided with Jimmy Hart. The Luger-Savage-Hart-Sullivan stuff would rear its head again later in the show, so I suppose it has that working for it. But the build up to the match doesn't work at all, and the rest of the undercard is such a nothing that it would make this show a complete bore if not for the stuff coming up.