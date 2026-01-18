FrAxiom Reflect On Unlikely Road To WWE NXT Tag Stardom
FrAxiom initially started off on opposite ends, but by the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Nathan Frazer and Axiom established themselves as a tag team before going on to win gold on two occasions in "NXT."
"I'm so serious; there isn't anything that, like right off the bat, we just agree on. Ever," Frazer said about his relationship with Axiom during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show." Frazer thinks this adds to the charm of their pairing. "I think we're so similar, we've got so many similarities, so many little, little things where you go: 'yeah, these two were meant to be a tag team,' but also, we're just completely different wrestlers and completely different people."
Frazer then described their friendship as "brotherly love," noting how often brothers tend to fight anyway, who share a love for wrestling. Frazer then looked back at their matches in "NXT 2.0," specifically the Best of Three rivalry between the two of them before their tag team.
"I think that was our time where we wanted to really just showcase to everybody how good we were, showcase to like the fans how good we were, to the office, and to ourselves," he recalled. "I think the timing of us becoming a tag team was just kind of perfect."
He further expressed that they immediately clicked in the ring, but when it came to being a tag team, Frazer admitted that he always wanted to be a singles star.
"The long-term plan wasn't ever to really be a tag team," he admitted.
The original story for FrAxiom was originally meant to go in a much different direction
Axiom seems to share Nathan Frazer's sentiments, adding that he agrees with the notion that their pairing came together out of nowhere, but not necessarily his view on tag team wrestling.
"But there is something about tag team wrestling that is so special, right?" Axiom said. "When you have these long matches, and everything kind of clicks, and the crowd is really into it? There are more people in the ring, like, the action you can get in tag team wrestling is way higher than in singles wrestling!"
"Getting my mind into it, and applying my holds and submissions, from this creation that was FrAxiom? It was one of the best times in our careers, I have to say," Axiom claimed. Frazer then interestingly noted that FrAxiom was never meant to be a long-term tag team plan.
"I'm sure you remember, just us, bickering back and forth for, just, what seemed like months on TV," he reminded Axiom. "The plan was originally meant to split us."
Frazer added that he originally wanted to become a singles heel and that the tag team would've eventually led to the classic heel betrays babyface tag team trope.
"Everything was just clicking and firing on all cylinders, and we just both went to Shawn [Michaels] and were like: 'Shawn! Don't do it! Don't, don't, please don't do it,'" he recalled, adding that NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 was going to be a Hair vs. Mask match between the two of them.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.