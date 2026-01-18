FrAxiom Reflect On Unlikely Road To WWE NXT Tag Stardom

FrAxiom initially started off on opposite ends, but by the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Nathan Frazer and Axiom established themselves as a tag team before going on to win gold on two occasions in "NXT."

"I'm so serious; there isn't anything that, like right off the bat, we just agree on. Ever," Frazer said about his relationship with Axiom during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show." Frazer thinks this adds to the charm of their pairing. "I think we're so similar, we've got so many similarities, so many little, little things where you go: 'yeah, these two were meant to be a tag team,' but also, we're just completely different wrestlers and completely different people."

Frazer then described their friendship as "brotherly love," noting how often brothers tend to fight anyway, who share a love for wrestling. Frazer then looked back at their matches in "NXT 2.0," specifically the Best of Three rivalry between the two of them before their tag team.

"I think that was our time where we wanted to really just showcase to everybody how good we were, showcase to like the fans how good we were, to the office, and to ourselves," he recalled. "I think the timing of us becoming a tag team was just kind of perfect."

He further expressed that they immediately clicked in the ring, but when it came to being a tag team, Frazer admitted that he always wanted to be a singles star.

"The long-term plan wasn't ever to really be a tag team," he admitted.