The Righteous Brutalize Matt & Jeff Hardy Following TNA Impact Opening Match

All the stars were out for TNA's debut episode of "TNA iMPACT" on AMC+, but perhaps none shone brighter than Elijah (formerly known as WWE's Elias) and TNA World Tag Tea Champions, The Hardys. Elijah, Matt, and Jeff Hardy took the first victory in TNA's new AMC era over Mustafa Ali's Order 4 stable, but their celebration was short-lived, thanks to the dastardly actions of The Righteous.

Thursday's contest started with an all-out brawl, but Elijah and The Hardys quickly assumed match dominance. Ali fell victim to a Superplex early on in the match, and the Order 4's victory campaign dwindled even further when Jeff and Matt Hardy clotheslined Jason Hotch and John Skyler out of the ring. Ali attempted to stage a brief comeback, but both he and Tasha Steelz were neutralized by a Twist of Fate from Matt. From there, Elijah and The Hardy's only needed to deliver one more Twist of Fate/Swanton Bomb combo before Jeff pinned Hotch to secure the victory.

Their landmark victory rarely had time to sink in, however, as Order 4's Special Agent 0 stormed the ring during the post-match celebrations to flatten Elijah and The Hardys. An Order 4 beatdown was certain — that is, until The Righteous' Vincent and Dutch dashed to the ring to force Special Agent 0's departure. The Righteous were anything but kind, however, and the night went from bad to worse as Vincent locked Jeff's earlobe to the corner post with a padlock. Jeff watched with wide eyes as Vincent laid out Matt with a Swanton Bomb, only to hear the challenge: at TNA Genesis, The Righteous will be gunning for The Hardys' tag titles.

With the statement made, all eyes are on The Hardys' and The Righteous' tag title match at TNA Genesis, slated for Saturday, January 17.