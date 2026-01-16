WWE NXT's Zaria To Challenge Lei Ying Lee For Knockouts Title At TNA Genesis

TNA pulled no punches in the booking of its AMC debut, and it showed in a high-profile challenge for the TNA Knockouts World Championship. On Thursday's episode of "TNA iMPACT," current champion Lei Ying Lee issued an open challenge for her title, only to be confronted by "WWE NXT's" Zaria and Sol Ruca.

Regular TNA fans may be confused at the open challenge, considering Lee was scheduled to defend her TNA Knockouts World Championship against Dani Luna at Saturday's upcoming TNA: Genesis event. However, as TNA official Santino Marella announced Thursday, Luna was unable to compete at Genesis due to an international visa issue. It is unclear whether Luna legitimately has visa issues, or if the British talent's immigration issues are for a storyline.

Regardless, Lee, a fighting champion, was determined to fight at Genesis, and declared an open challenge for her world title. Zaria and Sol Ruca quickly answered the call. Ruca took to the microphone to address the world champion and her tag team partner, Xia Brookside. Ruca called Lee's open challenge an "incredible opportunity for all of women's professional wrestling," and acknowledged that it would be nice to bring championship gold back home to "NXT."

"You are a warrior in every aspect. However, the thing about ZaRuca is: we got a warrior of our own," Ruca concluded. "Which is why Zaria should answer this open challenge, because there is no one who is more deserving than [her.]"

Zaria seemed shocked at Ruca's offer, but quickly composed herself to sign the contract (using Marella's back as a writing surface). Lee and Zaria shook hands to end the segment.

Interestingly, Lee earned her TNA Knockouts World Title at "NXT Gold Rush: Week Two," where she beat Jordynne Grace and then-champion Kelani Jordan. So far, Lee has only defended her title against teammate Brookside.