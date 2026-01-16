HOFer Jeff Jarrett Thinks WWE Should've Switched Title Sooner

WWE pulled off a surprise by having Drew McIntyre defeat Cody Rhodes on "WWE SmackDown," and AEW's Jeff Jarrett has questioned the timing of it.

With just a few weeks before the Royal Rumble, McIntyre dethroned Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion, which Jarrett analyzed on his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast.

"I think there's a bigger picture here. Hear me out, Connie — in that the legend of all legends, in my opinion, John Cena, wrapped up his year, so there was no handing off of the baton. I get that, I really do. My immediate reaction when I first heard about it [Cody losing] was, why didn't they do this in December as opposed to 10 weeks from WrestleMania — I'm assuming that's when he's either going to win it back or go after it again. And it tends to tell me, 'Are they going to switch it back that quick?' Or are the title chase runs much more condensed?"

Jarrett argued that with WWE having several days of programming each week, including with partner promotions like TNA and AAA, title changes could be more frequent than usual. Despite being a fan of McIntyre, the AEW star stated that he isn't sure this was the right time for the title to change hands, although he acknowledged that it's too soon to tell if it was the right call by WWE.

"I love Drew, and he knows that — he's a Nashvillean — but I'm not sure [about the title change]. I'm not saying Cody has to have the belt to be the face of the company. But on the other hand, coming off the heels of Cena being gone, it kinda feels like – I get him being vulnerable — Cena out, Cody in being the face of the company, and he's chasing. It takes a couple of days to process. I can see both sides. I'm not sure I sit well with it as I sit here today."

While Jarrett is still assessing how it plays out, fellow Hall of Famer Bully Ray has a radical idea: turn Rhodes heel now.