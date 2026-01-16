Bully Ray To Upcoming WWE NXT Main Roster Call-Up: 'You Have All My Attention'

WWE legend Bully Ray is excited to see former NXT Champion Oba Femi on the main roster, and expressed what he hopes WWE does with him.

Femi recently relinquished his NXT Championship and is set to debut on the main roster, with reports suggesting that Femi will likely end up on the red brand and will be pushed to the top, heading into WrestleMania season. Ahead of his impending main roster debut, a short vignette of him aired on WWE programming, which Ray spoke passionately about on "Busted Open," and also outlined what WWE has to do with him to make him a success on the main roster.

"Oba Femi — I mean, that vignette last night, I watched it three times. I rewound it three times because I was captivated by it, because it just reminded me of — just my own opinion of this guy — has 'it.' This guy is special," he said. "I hope the WWE treats him special. I hope the WWE builds this guy the way they have built any other big man in the business, [like] a Brock Lesnar. Stay true to his size. Stay true to his eyes. Oba Femi's eyes pop out of his head. When that guy becomes [imitates Femi] 'The ruler. I am the ruler, Oba Femi.' I'm listening. [I say] You have my attention, sir. So I'm just hoping that on the main roster, his work stays true to his size."

Even though the vignette was a short one, Ray was drawn to it and said that it was a memorable moment on this week's "Raw." The WWE Hall of Famer added that he's a huge fan of the former NXT Champion and that he has great potential in the promotion, and recently predicted that he could be a future WrestleMania main eventer.