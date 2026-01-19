The Miz Looks Back On His First WWE Championship Win: 'I Envisioned Myself As A Wolf'

Back in 2010, using the Money in the Bank briefcase, The Miz toppled Randy Orton to kick off his first WWE Championship reign. His title run ended up lasting nearly half a year, but speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," The Miz honed in on that first day, including how he learned he'd be winning.

"I didn't walk in knowing; that was a day-of situation," Miz explained. "It was Orlando. I walk into the arena and I got in a meeting with Vince [McMahon], and usually I didn't have a meeting with Vince, but this day, they were like, 'Hey, you've got to meet with Vince.' ... Honestly, I was starting to believe I was going to lose [the cash-in match]."

Looking back, The Miz now sees the situation differently, as it's clear to him that McMahon was giving him a heavy push on TV, with multiple different title reigns around that time. At the time, though, Miz didn't yet feel as though he'd earned respect from other members of the locker room. That's why it came as a surprise to him to hear McMahon say they were putting the world title on him that night.

"I go, 'Okay. I'm going to do my best to make sure that this is the biggest thing ever. I will do whatever it takes,'" Miz continued. "He's like, 'I know you will. You've worked hard for this.'"

Upon leaving McMahon's office, The Miz did not let anyone know that the plan was for him to successfully cash in on Orton. Ahead of his title win, he recalled attending a promo class that day, during which he learned a lesson that has stuck with him all these years.