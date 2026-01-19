The Miz Looks Back On His First WWE Championship Win: 'I Envisioned Myself As A Wolf'
Back in 2010, using the Money in the Bank briefcase, The Miz toppled Randy Orton to kick off his first WWE Championship reign. His title run ended up lasting nearly half a year, but speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," The Miz honed in on that first day, including how he learned he'd be winning.
"I didn't walk in knowing; that was a day-of situation," Miz explained. "It was Orlando. I walk into the arena and I got in a meeting with Vince [McMahon], and usually I didn't have a meeting with Vince, but this day, they were like, 'Hey, you've got to meet with Vince.' ... Honestly, I was starting to believe I was going to lose [the cash-in match]."
Looking back, The Miz now sees the situation differently, as it's clear to him that McMahon was giving him a heavy push on TV, with multiple different title reigns around that time. At the time, though, Miz didn't yet feel as though he'd earned respect from other members of the locker room. That's why it came as a surprise to him to hear McMahon say they were putting the world title on him that night.
"I go, 'Okay. I'm going to do my best to make sure that this is the biggest thing ever. I will do whatever it takes,'" Miz continued. "He's like, 'I know you will. You've worked hard for this.'"
Upon leaving McMahon's office, The Miz did not let anyone know that the plan was for him to successfully cash in on Orton. Ahead of his title win, he recalled attending a promo class that day, during which he learned a lesson that has stuck with him all these years.
The Miz has a vision during promo class
"The promo class was about being animalistic, and I think I remember – I think it was Wade [Barrett] and Sheamus had a promo battle where they were barking like dogs," Miz said. "As stupid as it sounds, the lesson is: sometimes you don't need words to translate exactly what's happening in a match, and you need that raw, primal [feeling]. So I envisioned myself as a wolf, attacking."
The wrestler imagined a wolf locking in on his prey's injury and being driven by the sight of blood. That night, as he approached Orton in the ring, The Miz kept that feeling in his head, using it to his advantage.
"I could feel my mouth just watering for it, almost foaming for that, because I knew I was getting that title," Miz recalled.
After landing his finisher on Orton and pinning the champion, The Miz was hit with a feeling of euphoria that has stuck with him. He was hit with a flood of memories, from his childhood through his struggles to make it in WWE. Following his win, he was greeted by a crowd backstage.
"Nowadays, no one stays after the show. Back then, everyone stayed after the show – it was mandatory," the wrestler said. "And everyone was there, and everyone was clapping."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.