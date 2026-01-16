Backstage Update On Former AEW Star Powerhouse Hobbs & WWE

As of midnight, Powerhouse Hobbs is a free agent, with his AEW contract now expired. It's been widely reported that Hobbs is set to sign with WWE in the near future, and he could theoretically appear as soon as today's "WWE SmackDown."

However, according to a report from Fightful Select, that isn't expected to happen. The outlet confirmed that WWE did not fly Hobbs to Europe for their ongoing tour. However, it is possible (if unlikely) that the company plays a vignette teasing his arrival.

Although Hobbs has wrapped up with AEW, his final appearance with the company (for now) will be during tomorrow's "AEW Collision." That show, which was taped this past Wednesday, will feature Hobbs, Samoa Joe, and Katsuyori Shibata dropping the AEW World Trios Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page and JetSpeed.

Following a decade on the independent circuit, Hobbs joined AEW in 2020, first on a part-time basis before signing a full contract in September of that year. In the time since, he's been presented as both a face and a heel, and was a member of Team Taz, The Don Callis Family, and The Opps. He held the company's TNT Championship for a stretch in 2023 before the lengthy trios' title run that will wrap up on "Collision."

According to the report, WWE has had interest in Hobbs for some time. Although AEW was said to have made Hobbs a significant offer, he's seemingly opted to try his hand in WWE. At the same time, it was stated that Hobbs didn't burn any bridges in AEW and is leaving the company on good terms.