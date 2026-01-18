WWE's CJ Perry Isn't Sure Which Name She's Using On The Independents

Since re-entering the free agency market in 2024, CJ Perry has made it known that she dreams of being on par with one of wrestling's most famous managers, Paul Heyman. Soon, she may finally have an opportunity to put her plan into motion as she returns to the independent wrestling scene, ready to represent the industry's next big star. Whether or not she'll also be coming back as "CJ Perry," remains up in the air.

When asked if she'd be assuming the name of CJ Perry or Lana, her former WWE ring name, Perry admitted that aspect is still "TBD," or to be determined. The vision surrounding that, on the other hand, remains clear in her mind.

"I'm making an announcement that I will be returning back to professional wrestling and I'm going to be hitting the indie scene," Perry said on "TMZ's Inside The Ring." "Definitely on the mic and managing, 100%. That's also why I'm enrolling in standup because I want to be so good on the mic. I want to be so sharp. I want to be so iconic. Paul Heyman is my favorite manager of all time. I'm always studying him and watching him. I'm going to go on this journey. So I'm going to start going to wrestling events and I'm going to start searching for the next super athlete."

According to Perry, she will be traveling all across the United States with the mission of finding the right new client for her. If needed, however, Perry also isn't afraid to get back into the ring herself to settle issues with potential adversaries.

"My goal is not to start wrestling, but if someone has an issue with me and I need to resolve some conflict in the ring, you better believe I'm going to be there ready," she said. "Or I'll have bodyguards to protect me also."

