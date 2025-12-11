CJ Perry Talks WWE Legends Deal, Says She'd Love To Return To On-Screen Storylines

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, has discussed her WWE Legends deal, which was news that led many fans to question whether she deserved it.

Perry, who was released by WWE in 2021, signed the deal at the same time as her husband, Rusev, earlier this year. In her interview with "Insight," she understands the outrage the news caused, but plainly stated that "Legends" is what WWE calls contracts of those who aren't full-time superstars.

"I'm still processing it [the Legends deal]. You know, it's funny because I would say it's been kind of controversial. One of the biggest things that I had on my podcast last week was announcing that I'm a WWE legend, and you thought I like stole their Christmas presents or something, you know, like people were so mad. People are like it's a stretch and they're fighting, and then other fans are coming in and defending me. And so I just want to acknowledge, I understand, I was that shocked too. Like, I absolutely understand that there's a huge difference between the character Lana and Randy Savage on the legend scale. I get it. But this is what WWE calls their contracts post, you know, being a full WWE superstar," she said.

She admitted that she was also shocked to hear that WWE was offering her a legends deal, revealing that she received the proposal at the same time WWE gave Rusev a contract. She's grateful to WWE for giving her a deal and is eager to feature on-screen once again.

"I was crying. I was shocked. They gave Miro a contract, and they gave me the WWE Legends contract at the same time," Lana said. "Of course, you know, I would love to [return], and I just think it's all about timing and story, but I'm always ready."

While Rusev made his return to the promotion in April, there's been no sign of Perry yet, who was last seen in pro wrestling in AEW.