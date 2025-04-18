Backstage Update On Potential WWE WrestleMania Status Of Rusev & Lana

Rusev and Lana have been spotted in Las Vegas on Friday ahead of WrestleMania 41. Rusev, going by his former ring name of Miro, appeared at Knokx Pro Wrestling's Polynesian Bash event at the Downtown Events Center. According to the wrestling school on Instagram, he was there to engage with fans and share stories, but the post noted there was a possibility he could get in the ring.

PWInsider reported its readers spotted the couple together in Las Vegas and the outlet noted that Rusev being in town could have implications outside of his appearance at the event put on by Rikishi's wrestling school. In another update, PWI reported there is word going around that Lana has signed a WWE Legends contract. Rusev reportedly re-signed with WWE following his departure from AEW, but Lana, who also goes by her real name, CJ Perry, did not sign at the time.

WWE star Big E all but confirmed Rusev's return on Thursday during a Fanatics live show where he was opening WWE trading cards. Big E said he reached out to Rusev and he confirmed the news of his return was true. He said he didn't know when Rusev would return, however.

Rusev was initially released from WWE in 2020 after wrestling for the company for a decade. He joined AEW later that year and won the TNT Championship in May 2021, but wrestled only 13 more matches after dropping the title. He was released from Tony Khan's company in February alongside recently-debuted "WWE NXT" star Ricky Saints (formerly Starks) and Malakai Black, who is also rumored to be returning to WWE.