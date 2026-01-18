Former WWE Star Johnny Dango Curtis Retires At TNA Genesis

While TNA Genesis marked the beginning of TNA's 2026, it also marked the end of the career of a wrestling stalwart.

Johnny Curtis, known to fans as Fandango, Dirty Dango, Dango, and other names, wrestled his final match at Genesis, losing to former TNA World Champion Eddie Edwards via Boston Knee Party in an emotional match. Curtis chose Edwards as his final opponent back in November, as the two members of The System trained together under Killer Kowalski. The loss marks the end of a 27-year career for Curtis.

Curtis was best known for his time in WWE, where he wrestled as "Fandango," a flamenco-dancing wrestler who defeated Chris Jericho in his WrestleMania debut. Fandango went on to be a regular presence alongside the equally air-headed Tyler Breeze. Known as "Breezango," the comedic duo was a staple of the tag division on "WWE SmackDown" for many years. Curtis left WWE in 2021, going on to the independent scene, as well as TNA. His TNA tenure found him back in WWE, though, as a partnership between TNA and WWE's NXT developmental promotion led to Curtis returning to WWE to challenge WWE NXT Heritage Cup holder Lexis King in an unsuccessful challenge. Curtis was suprised to find himself back in WWE on such short notice, but was complimentary of King's abilities in the ring. His retirement comes just over a month since the retirement of former WWE Champion John Cena, and weeks after the retirement of former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.