FKA Fandango Gushes Over Return To WWE NXT

The WWE-TNA partnership has paved the way for several returns to WWE, including that of former Breezango member Fandango, who has spoken about his surprise return to his old stomping grounds.

Fandango, who now goes by the ring name Johnny Dango Curtis in TNA Wrestling, made a surprise appearance in "WWE NXT" on the February 4, 2025, edition of the show — his first appearance on WWE television since his release in 2021. He recently spoke with "Gabby AF" about the appearance, jokingly comparing the ovation he received at the Performance Center that day to The Beatles' reception.

"The freaking roof blew right off that place and they had to hire a roofing guy to come fix that damn thing," he joked. "It was insane. It was like the Beatles — when the Beatles got off the plane. No, it was good to go back. I honestly thought — in all seriousness — I never thought I would step back in the PC [WWE Performance Center] ever again in my life. And then like, all of a sudden I'm there and everything is exactly the same. Wrestling is so weird. Right when you think you're getting out of it, it's like quicksand, you're deeper in it."

Fandango's appearance on the developmental brand came when he cut off Lexis King's promo and challenged the then NXT Heritage Cup holder to a match. The following week, Fandango faced King, hoping to add a title to his trophy cabinet, but was unsuccessful in his attempt.

The TNA star later reflected on those appearances, claiming that it felt like nothing had changed since his previous time in WWE, and he was pleased to see his old friends in the promotion while also happy at how the match turned out.