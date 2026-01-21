Todd Grisham Looks Back On WWE Hiring

Former WWE commentator Todd Grisham was once a staple of weekly television and was involved in many segments on "SmackDown" and even as play-by-play commentator for the "ECW" brand for a brief tenure. During an interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," he looked back on originally signing with WWE and the backlash he received from those around him.

"There were a lot of people that thought I was an idiot," he recalled. "Because I was pretty good, everyone was like: 'You're gonna be on SportsCenter one day!' Because I was kinda different."

Grisham added that he didn't want to do what everyone else was doing, and joked that he'd have covered a dog doing free throws just to be different.

"I thought, even if this WWE thing doesn't work out? I'll have to – what – go back to working El Paso? So, what," he continued. Despite what some people might have thought, Grisham explained that WWE doesn't hire you for specialized roles, and claimed he was brought in to do general things instead. "I started doing the Bottom Line, which was a show that recapped the events of Raw and SmackDown," he explained.

Todd Grisham eventually transitioned into backstage interviews, but claimed that he was given no direction with his first interview with Booker T.

"I thought, usually when the wrestler gets in your face, you know, you gotta act scared? So that's what I did," he explained. However, despite Booker not directly addressing him, Grisham admits that he overdid acting scared, and looking back on his performance, decided to change his approach. "So, I kind of worked on acting scared but not 'scared to poop my pants' scared/ I'm worried here, but he's not going to put his hands on me, because I'm a professional."