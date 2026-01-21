WWE's Bayley Contemplates Backstage Role After In-Ring Career

While maintaining an active role on TV, WWE star Bayley has also begun thinking about the next generation of pro wrestlers finding their way. Bayley put on a training seminar last year to help pass on some of her expertise to other women in the industry, with the wrestler earning praise for her efforts. Speaking on "What's Your Story with Steph McMahon," Bayley shared her thoughts on eventually moving to a behind-the-scenes role.

"I always thought that one day I would open up my own school," Bayley said. "I always know that I'm gonna feel passionate about [wrestling] and want to help others."

Although Bayley said the idea originally spawned from the feeling that her WWE career could come to an end at any point, the former world champion doesn't seem too worried about that prospect right now. Even when she eventually decides to hang up her wrestling boots, Bayley could decide to go her own way, or remain with WWE backstage, as long as she's in the right role.

"I don't know if I'd make a great producer. I think I'd make a better trainer," Bayley continued. "I'm not quite ready to do that yet, or open a school."

Bayley went on to reveal that she often visits other wrestling training schools to prepare herself, especially when she travels with WWE overseas. However, as the company has wound down its live touring schedule over the last six years, Bayley has found herself with extra time on her hands, leading to her organization of the Lodestone seminar in December of last year.

"I just need to do something, you know?" Bayley stated. "It just feels like the right time because women's wrestling is so big and it's so popular."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.