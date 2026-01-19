AAA Sends Out AI-Generated Graphic Showing WWE's Dominik Mysterio With AEW Title

Generative AI has become a regular presence in movies, commercials, and professional wrestling graphics, but the less-than-optimal quality controls on the new tool have led to some hilarious bloopers. Such was the case with a recent video AAA released, hyping up AAA Mega Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

In the video, released through the promotion's X account, Mysterio was shown in a clearly AI-generated graphic, wearing what initially appears to be the AAA Mega Championship, but upon closer inspection, it has the AEW logo prominently in the center of the title. AEW is, of course, WWE's chief rival in the sports entertainment space. The video has since been deleted from social media.

AAA has no relationship with AEW, as the lucha libre promotion was acquired by WWE and Mexican company Fillip in 2025. In the months since the acquisition, AAA has featured more and more WWE stars, including both versions El Grande Americano (played by Chad Gable and Ludwig Kaiser), Berto, Angel, and Mysterio, who won the Mega Championship from El Hijo Del Vikingo in September at one of the Worlds Collide events produced by WWE and AAA. WWE stars Chelsea Green and Ethan Page are also the current AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions.

The son of AAA star Rey Mysterio, Dominik has been something of a bridge between the worlds of WWE and AAA in the early stages of the two promotions' cooperation. Mysterio has been out of action recently, as the Intercontinental Champion suffered a shoulder injury at a AAA event last month, but is expected to recover without surgical intervention.