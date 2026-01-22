WWE's Lash Legend Shares First Impressions Of Life On The Main Roster

It's been almost two months since Lash Legend was called up to the main roster and joined "WWE SmackDown," where she's quickly made her presence known in the women's division and aligned with Nia Jax to form a tag team. So far, Legend has competed against the likes of Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and even competed in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series last November, and during a recent interview with "No Holds Barred," she commented on her main roster journey thus far.

"I just love the people I get to work with. I think it's amazing," she stated. "I've been here about two months now and being able to be in that WarGames match, once I closed the gate and got in the ring, I'm like, OMG, looking around the ring, I'm like, wow, I'm in the ring with all these future Hall of Famers ... It was just a moment where I was just like, yeah I'm here and I belong."

Legend then spoke on the travel schedule for the main roster compared to "WWE NXT," stating that she's familiar being on the road with the developmental brand traveling for some Premium Live Events or house shows, but admitted that making weekly trips have been a major change.

"The good thing is at 'NXT,' my first few years, no we weren't traveling. But the last year and a half, we started to travel and then the past maybe six to seven months, we started back doing road loops and getting that feel of how it really is on the main roster ... It wasn't like zero to 100," she explained. "Now it's like every single week. So, that is different."

