Former WWE Star EC3 Explains Why Wrestling 'Needs' Performers Like GUNTHER

Some online fans were not happy with Gunther beating John Cena in his final match, especially how it was touted as professional wrestling defeating sports entertainment. The finish naturally got a lot of heat on Gunther, which fans have yet to praise, but EC3 believes this makes the former World Heavyweight Champion far more legitimate than before.

"He's got a Kill List now. Goldberg and Cena? That's cool. I definitely think he is one of the – if not the – right choice, because he's an incredible talent and he's built like a real super villain, and he works like a real super villain, and he's legitimate and threatening," he said during an interview on "TMZ's Inside The Ring." "Wrestling really needs a guy to kind of have that: a monster heel with that resume."

EC3 pointed out how, in Gunther's case, he was booked overly strong initially, making his presentation today so abruptly different because he had to put others over to drop the title initially, making his attempt to step back into his former 'glory' something fans can't currently grasp.

The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion believes Gunther will be in WWE for a long time.

"Incredible threat, great worker, great wrestler, fairly good man. I think he's the right choice," he assessed.

Gunther's return to WWE after defeating John Cena has been a topic of discussion, with some believing that the heat he gained hasn't helped him at all. However, according to EC3, there's no such thing as having 'bad' heat in the business.

"Are they making noise, really?" he asked. "Kevin Nash is a far better business mind than me, and...he's watching with a keener eye week to week, but I believe it wouldn't be if fans are reacting wild."

