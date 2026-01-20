Rikishi Quibbles With Current WWE Comped Ticket Policy

WWE ticket prices have soared through the roof since TKO took over the company, and Rikishi has weighed in on the topic, noting that he too doesn't receive complimentary tickets to shows.

Rikishi looked back on 2025 in pro wrestling on "Rikishi Fatu – Off The Top Podcast," where he acknowledged that wrestlers are getting paid better and that their schedules are lighter, both of which he applauded. But, he isn't a fan of the rising ticket prices and TKO even removing comp tickets for him, a Hall of Famer and whose sons wrestle in the company.

"But as far as I feel the paydays and how the company is structured now, you know, [it's good] [but] I don't know about the ticket prices with TKO. I have even my family members like, now we can't even — like they will usually call me for tickets, but it's too difficult now. There's a lot of like loopholes you have to go through and blah, blah, blah, even though, you know, I'm not with the company full-time, but I'm still in the Legends contract with the WWE," he said. "You would think that, you know, well, family members and friends, close friends [would get comp tickets] – there is no comp tickets. I can probably try to get like a discounted [ticket], but I don't know what's discount nowadays. Like, $1,000 ticket?"

Rikishi added that it isn't sustainable for a family to afford WWE tickets at current prices, comparing them to the past, when he said tickets usually cost between $25 and $75. While he understands the predicament fans are in and is willing to hear them out, he stated that all he can do is discuss it.

Ticket prices under the TKO regime have doubled for WWE events, and they may not be reduced anytime soon, as TKO executives believe Vince McMahon was charging less when he headed the company.