Stephanie McMahon Details The Qualities Triple H Looks For During WWE Tryouts

Stephanie McMahon has detailed what her husband and WWE CCO, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, looks for in budding wrestlers when scouting for them.

McMahon recently spoke to Bayley on her "What's Your Story?" podcast, where she revealed that Levesque and other WWE personnel involved in recruiting wrestlers judge them by those who help and motivate others during tryouts.

"So one of the things that Paul talks about is at the Performance Center, when they're training new people or they're auditioning new people, the first couple of days, they wear 'em out completely. So they are just like physically completely exhausted. And then the next day, what they're looking for is not the people who are still standing; they're looking for the people who are still standing and helping the other ones up and cheering on the team. [Saying] 'And you got this, you could do this. Come on.' Picking the other people up, because they're looking for the emergent leaders. They're not looking for the standalones who are gonna stomp on everybody to get to the top."

The former WWE Chief Brand Officer believes that the pro wrestling business hinges on collaboration between various stars and that it is imperative to have a collective effort for it to be a success.

"They're looking for the ones who are gonna help other people, because that's this business. You can't do it alone. You can't. You actually can't," McMahon added.

Bayley agreed with Stephanie's assessment and recalled how WWE signed her following her tryout after watching her help other aspiring wrestlers who had come in for a tryout. She later learned that this was one of the reasons WWE decided to sign her. Not all WWE tryouts go as well as Bayley's did, with some prospective wrestlers sustaining injuries, such as social media influencer Sallie Grace, who quit the tryout and later learned that she had a concussion.